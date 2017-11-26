Listen Live Sports

Geisenberger wins another World Cup, Hamlin back to Olympics

November 26, 2017 8:45 am
 
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger got another win, and Erin Hamlin got another Olympic berth.

Geisenberger was the fastest in both heats on the way to another World Cup victory, the German star getting her second win in as many starts this season after beating countrywoman Tatjana Huefner by about one-third of a second.

Summer Britcher of the U.S. was third, her sixth career World Cup singles medal and the first one that came on an European track. And Hamlin, who has indicated that this season will be her last on a sled before retirement, clinched a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the fourth time with a fourth-place finish.

Hamlin is the fifth USA Luge athlete to make four Olympic teams, joining women’s racer Cameron Myler and doubles athletes Mark Grimmette, Brian Martin and Chris Thorpe. Grimmette was a five-time Olympian.

Britcher took a major step toward the Olympic team as well with the bronze, and Emily Sweeney — another likely member of the Pyeongchang-bound U.S. roster — was a strong eighth Sunday even after losing time in her second run.

Geisenberger’s win was the 40th of her career in a World Cup singles event. She has 80 World Cup singles medals and 104 World Cup medals overall, not including 15 medals that she’s collected at past Olympics and world championships.

It was the seventh time she’s won singles gold in Winterberg, and the eighth time that she and Huefner have taken the top two spots in a race on the historic track.

Later Sunday, Germany picked up another gold when Felix Loch won the men’s sprint. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third.

