Georgia Southern upsets Ragin’ Cajuns 34-24

November 25, 2017 8:40 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Wesley Fields rushed for a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 34-24 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (2-9, 2-5) won their second straight game after opening the season with nine losses and they denied the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6, 4-3) a chance to become bowl eligible. The Ragin’ Cajuns will have to win next Saturday at Sun Belt co-leader Appalachian State to have a chance to get to the postseason.

Georgia Southern rushed for 389 yards. Shai Werts threw only 11 times and completed six, including a 53-yard pass to Ellis Richardson in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. It was 17-7 at halftime.

Werts added a 6-yard TD run in the third period and Tyler Bass kicked his second field goal for a 27-10 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Jordan Davis threw touchdown passes to Ryheem Malone, who had 106 yards receiving, and Jarrod Jackson around a 1-yard TD run by the Eagles’ L.A. Ramsby.

The Eagles intercepted three passes, the last by Joshua Moon at the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 26 with three minutes left to seal the win.

