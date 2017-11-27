Listen Live Sports

Giants place 4 more on IR for 19 this season, sign 2 LBs

November 27, 2017 5:47 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants placed four more players on injured reserve Monday, increasing their total of players out for the season to 19.

In addition to putting offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (toe), cornerback Donte Deayon (forearm), and linebackers Curtis Grant (knee) and Deontae Skinner (hamstring) on IR — the Giants have six linebackers on the list — the team was awarded linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. New York also signed free agent linebacker Jeremy Cash.

Armstrong was released last Friday. He had played in 10 games with five starts this season, and was the 49ers’ second-leading tackler with 53 stops (38 solo), including one sack. Armstrong also had two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Armstrong has played in 58 regular-season games with 10 starts for the St. Louis Rams, Oakland and San Francisco. His career totals include 109 tackles (80 solo), two sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

