Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gray leads Houston to 75-66 win over New Orleans

November 29, 2017 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Rob Gray scored 23 points and Houston went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the final 28 seconds to hold off New Orleans 75-66 on Wednesday night.

New Orleans made its four 3-pointers and shot 54 percent in the second half but the Cougars never faltered. After the Privateers closed within five with 2:17 to play, Armoni Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer and Gray followed with a layup for a 10-point lead at 1:13.

Travin Thibodeaux had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting for New Orleans with Troy Green adding 16 with eight rebounds and six assists.

Houston (5-1) was more opportunistic, turning 20 New Orleans turnovers into 25 points while the Privateers only got 11 out of 18 Cougar giveaways. New Orleans (1-5) was just 8 of 16 from the foul line to get outscored by 10.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.