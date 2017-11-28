Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin has sprained left knee, could be out up to 8 weeks

November 28, 2017 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Griffin has a sprained left knee and could miss up to eight weeks for the injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers.

The team said Tuesday that an MRI revealed a medial collateral ligament sprain, but there is no other structural damage to the knee.

Griffin got hurt late in Monday night’s win over the Lakers, and left the game after totaling 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Griffin was going for a loose ball in the paint with teammate Austin Rivers and Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. It appeared Rivers fell on Griffin, whose knee got twisted as he landed on his back. Griffin got up, but soon left the game and the court.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The Clippers are already missing guard Patrick Beverley, who is out for the season after having right knee surgery last week. Forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Milos Teodosic are hurt, too.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.