Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale day after benching Gasol

November 27, 2017 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach David Fizdale, with team at 7-12 and a day after he benched center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter of an eighth straight loss.

General manager Chris Wallace announced the move Monday. Assistant J.B. Bickerstaff has been named interim head coach.

Fizdale was in his second season, and Wallace says he decided the Grizzlies needed a change. Fizdale became the franchise’s 13th coach on May 29, 2016, and he went 50-51.

The Grizzlies reached the postseason for a seventh straight time in Fizdale’s first season, and they started 5-1 this season.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

But guard Mike Conley has been out injured, and Gasol made his frustration clear after being benched in the fourth period of a 98-88 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.