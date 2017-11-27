Listen Live Sports

Guard Haanif Cheatham leaves Marquette for personal reasons

November 27, 2017
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says junior guard Haanif Cheatham has left the team for personal reasons.

Cheatham was the most experienced player on the Golden Eagles’ young roster, starting 63 of 70 career games. Cheatham was averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting each of the team’s five games this year.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the departure on Monday. He wished Cheatham luck as he looks to continue his college career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5 Cheatham was most productive his freshman season, when he averaged 11.8 points and shot 49 percent from the floor.

Marquette (3-2) hosts Eastern Illinois on Monday night.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

