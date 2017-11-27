Listen Live Sports

Heisman winner Detmer out as BYU offensive coordinator

November 27, 2017 2:51 pm
 
Ty Detmer is no longer the offensive coordinator at BYU.

The school announced Monday that the Heisman Trophy winner “has been relieved of his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.”

Detmer, however, remains under contract and could return in a different role at the discretion of the new coordinator, who will make decisions on the offensive staff.

The Cougars wrapped up their season with a 4-9 record and finished with one of the worst offenses in recent school history. The four-win season is just the second for the program since 1971 and the first losing season since 2004.

Detmer, who was the offensive coordinator for two seasons, was hired without any previous college coaching experience and was expected to have some growing pains.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

