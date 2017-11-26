Here is the latest Maryland, Virginia and DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to cap an outstanding regular season and carry No. 12 Penn State past Maryland 66-3 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) built a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised to their third straight victory.

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 21 points to pace Maryland as the Terps topped New Mexico 80-65 in the Emerald Coast Classic consolation game Saturday. Maryland (5-1) got back on the winning track in a big way after a heartbreaking, two-point semi-final loss to St. Bonaventure.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin tossed in 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and Christian Terrell finished with a double-double as Florida Gulf Coast dominated the second half on its way to a 70-54 win over Navy at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday night. Terrell totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Eagles (4-2).

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night. Ovechkin scored two of his three goals in the opening period for the Capitals. Jakub Vrana also scored, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for his 13th victory of the season. Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev replied in the third period for Toronto.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Oliver Tot took his only shot of the night, a 3-pointer launched from midcourt as time ran out, to give William & Mary a 79-77 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night. Randy Haynes had just grabbed a rebound and put it back to give Old Dominion a 77-76 lead with two seconds remaining.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MVP Teana Muldrow had 23 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 West Virginia won the Paradise Jam Island Division on Saturday night with a 79-61 win over Virginia Tech. Chania Ray had five 3-pointers for 17 points and Naomi Davenport 15 points as all five starters scored in double figures and accounted for all of the points for the Mountaineers (6-0).

WASHINGTON (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 26 points, including seven straight during a 10-0 game-closing run, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the short-handed Washington Wizards 108-105 on Saturday night. Damian Lillard scored 29 points for Portland, which won for a second consecutive night on the East Coast in dramatic fashion after a 127-125 victory at Brooklyn on Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Derrickson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Georgetown remained undefeated, holding on for an 82-76 win over Richmond on Saturday night. Jonathan Mulmore added 15 points and eight assists for the Hoyas (4-0).