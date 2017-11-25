Listen Live Sports

Here is the latest Maryland, Virginia and DC sports news from The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 3:30 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly each scored a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for his first victory of the season and the Washington Capitals beat Tampa Bay 3-1 on Friday night to end the Lightning’s six-game road winning streak. Jay Beagle clinched the victory for the Capitals, scoring into an empty net with 2:08 to go.

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored a career-high 19 points as Virginia pulled away in the second half and beat Rhode Island 70-55 Friday night to win the Preseason NIT. Wilkins surpassed his previous career best, set February 1 against Virginia Tech, by shooting 7 of 9 and the Cavaliers (6-0) shot 50 percent (23-of-46).

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kaila Charles added 18 and No. 15 Maryland rolled to an 89-35 win over Kennesaw State on Friday in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. Maryland finished at 51 percent, a 50-29 rebounding advantage and scored 37 points off 28 turnovers.

HOUSTON (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Houston to a 24-14 win over Navy on Friday. King completed 21 of 27 passes and found Steven Dunbar for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars (7-4, 5-3 American) a 21-14 lead with 14 minutes left in the game.

