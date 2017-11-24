Highlights (and lowlights) of the Civil War rivalry game

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon coach Willie Taggart has never experienced a Civil War game, but he certainly knows hard feelings when he sees them.

And that’s what he sees among the Ducks.

Oregon lost 34-24 to Oregon State last year in the 120th Civil War rivalry game, snapping an eight-year losing streak for the Beavers. The Ducks finished at the bottom of the Pac-12 North and a few days later fired coach Mark Helfrich.

“You hear everybody was ticked off, not just our players but everybody, and considering it had been so long since that happened that really just stays with you,” Taggart said. “And unless you want that taste to continue you’ve got to do something about it, and we talked to them to do something here in Autzen Stadium, and send these seniors out the right way.”

The Ducks (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) are coming off a 48-28 victory over Arizona that made them bowl eligible for Taggart’s first season. The Beavers, who parted ways with coach Gary Andersen earlier this season, are 1-10 overall and still seeking a first conference win.

This will be the 121st meeting between the teams, a series that dates to 1894 and is the longest-running rivalry game west of the Rocky Mountains.

Some of the more memorable Civil Wars:

EARLY DAYS: Oregon State — then Oregon Agricultural College — won the first one 16-0 in a showdown between the “Farmers” and the “Lemon-Yellows” in front of some 500 fans. In 1916, Oregon beat OAC 27-0, giving the Ducks a 6-0-1 regular-season record and their first appearance in the Rose Bowl, where they topped Penn 14-0.

PYRAMID PLAY: The 1933 game was notable because Oregon’s extra-point attempt was blocked by Clyde Devine, who was lifted in the air by his teammates. The Ducks nonetheless defeated Oregon State 13-3, and the so-called Pyramid Play was later banned by the NCAA.

THE INTERCEPTION: The visiting Beavers stunned the Eugene crowd in 1953 when Oregon quarterback Barney Holland’s pass bounced off the hands of George Shaw — the first pick of the 1955 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts — and was intercepted by Oregon State’s Tommy Little. He returned it 30 yards for the only touchdown in a 7-0 victory.

TERRY BAKER: In 1962, the Beavers and their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback trailed 17-6 at halftime but dominated the second half. Baker’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Danny Espalin in the fourth quarter sealed a 20-17 victory. Baker was the only Heisman Trophy winner from an Oregon school until Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014.

GIANT KILLERS: A week after beating No. 1 USC and O.J. Simpson 3-0 in the mud in Corvallis, the Beavers’ famous 1967 “Giant Killers” team came back from a 10-0 deficit to win the first Civil War at the new Autzen Stadium, 14-10.

TOILET BOWL: A futile 0-0 tie on a blustery and wet day in November 1983 featured 11 fumbles, five interceptions and four missed field goals. It would go down as the last scoreless Division I college football game.

“It was almost like neither team wanted to win,” Oregon coach Rich Brooks was quoted as saying.

FINISHING BIG: In his first year with the Beavers, Jerry Pettibone led Oregon State to a victory after 10 straight losses to start the 1991 season. Ian Shields, playing with a broken big toe, scored on a 6-yard bootleg for the go-ahead touchdown. Oregon State won 14-3, the Beavers’ first victory in Eugene in 18 years.

ROSE BOWL BOUND: The Ducks entered the 1994 Civil War tied with USC for the Pac-10 championship and needed a win to clinch their first Rose Bowl berth since 1957. Trailing 13-10, Danny O’Neill drove the team 70 yards, hitting Dino Philyaw for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:47 to play, giving Oregon a 17-13 victory.

HARRINGTON TEARS: In 2000, the No. 8 Beavers denied the fifth-ranked Ducks a trip to Pasadena with a 23-13 victory. Afterward, quarterback Joey Harrington wept in the arms of his father, John, who played the same position for the Ducks in the late 1960s and never beat Oregon State in three tries.

THE FLY SWEEP: The Beavers snapped a 10-game winning streak for the home team in the 2007 Civil War when freshman James Rodgers scored on a fly sweep for a 38-31 double-overtime victory. It was Oregon State’s last win in the series. On Oregon’s chance to answer, the Beavers stuffed Jonathan Stewart on fourth-and-1 from the 16.

BEAVERS DENIED: In 2008 the Beavers were looking at their first Rose Bowl in 44 years with a victory in the final game when the Ducks romped to a 65-38 win in Corvallis. The next year the game was dubbed the “War of the Roses” because the winner was guaranteed a Rose Bowl berth. Oregon won 37-33.

