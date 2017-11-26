Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

November 26, 2017 11:50 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 8 1 0 16 28 15 8 5 2
Providence 5 3 1 11 28 21 8 5 1
Northeastern 5 2 0 10 23 16 7 4 1
UMass Lowell 5 5 0 10 26 28 8 6 0
Boston U. 4 4 1 9 25 23 6 8 1
New Hampshire 3 3 1 7 17 17 7 4 1
UConn 3 6 1 7 27 27 5 10 2
Maine 3 4 0 6 18 25 5 7 0
UMass 2 3 0 4 14 17 7 6 0
Merrimack 1 4 1 3 14 20 2 7 3
Vermont 1 5 1 3 15 26 4 9 1

___

Friday’s Games

Providence 3, Maine 0

Harvard 4, Boston College 4

UMass 2, Quinnipiac 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine 4, RPI 2

Clarkson 4, Providence 2

UConn 2, RIT 1

Vermont 2, Dartmouth 1, OT

UMass 6, Quinnipiac 3

New Hampshire 4, Yale 0

Cornell 4, Boston U. 3

Tuesday’s Games

Bentley at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

