Hot-shooting Panthers roll over Lehigh, 80-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan Luther had 16 points and Jonathan Milligan had 14 as Pittsburgh’s returning seniors led the way for the Panthers in an 80-68 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Luther, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double in six games.

Milligan ran the point for the Panthers (2-4) and had three assists to go along with his 14 points. The Panthers finished with 21 assists compared with 11 turnovers, for their best ratio this season.

The Panthers were 10 of 27 (37 percent) from beyond the arc and shot 51 percent from the floor, both season highs. Freshman Parker Stewart hit 4 of 7 3-pointers for all of his 12 points.

Kyle Leufroy and freshman center James Karnik scored 14 apiece and Lehigh (3-3) was held below its season scoring average, despite shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: Lehigh has developed a bit of a reputation as a giant killer by going 3-6 against major conference opponents over the last three seasons. But they’re running out of time to make such an impact this year. After losing to then-No. 10 USC on Nov. 22 and Pitt, Lehigh has just one more power conference opponent on the slate, a Dec. 2 visit to Virginia.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers continue their rebuild under second-year head coach Kevin Stallings and may have turned something of a corner in the early going. After a 1-4 start in which the only win was a close one against UC Santa Barbara, the Panthers finally put up a big margin of victory against Lehigh.

UP NEXT

Lehigh will continue a four-game road swing with a visit to Princeton on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Mountain Hawks beat the Tigers, 76-67 in Bethlehem, Pa., last year.

The Panthers will host High Point on Tuesday night for their second in a stretch of eight straight games in Pittsburgh to close 2017. It will tip off at 7 p.m.