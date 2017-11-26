Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes slip past Predators 4-3 in shootout

November 26, 2017 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in a shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Aho beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina’s second attempt.

After Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg’s second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhand over Saros’ left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid. Scott Darling finished with 32 saves.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators. Smith’s goal tied it with 8:45 remaining in the third period. Saros made 33 saves and the Predators had their four-game winning streak end.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.