Hurricanes slip past Predators 4-3 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in a shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Aho beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina’s second attempt.

After Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg’s second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhand over Saros’ left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid. Scott Darling finished with 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators. Smith’s goal tied it with 8:45 remaining in the third period. Saros made 33 saves and the Predators had their four-game winning streak end.

