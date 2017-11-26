Listen Live Sports

IAAF leaves Russia track and field ban in place

November 26, 2017 8:21 am
 
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has again refused to lift Russia’s ban from international track and field.

Track’s world governing body unanimously accepted a recommendation from its Russia taskforce not to reinstate Russia.

That is a blow to Russia’s chances of competing under its own flag at March’s world indoor championships in the British city of Birmingham.

While the IAAF has been cautiously optimistic about reforms to the Russian track federation, a key obstacle is the refusal of Russia’s sports and political leadership to admit any kind of doping program existed.

Russia was suspended in November 2015 after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping.

However, the IAAF has allowed some Russians to compete as so-called neutral athletes after reviews of their drug-testing history.

