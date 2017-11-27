Iowa State signs Campbell to 6-year, $22.5 million deal

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones have agreed to a new six-year deal worth $22.5 million, increasing Campbell’s annual compensation from $2.1 million to $3.5 million per season.

Campbell, who led Iowa State to a 7-5 record and its first winning season in Big 12 play in 15 years, was expected to be among the top names in the offseason coaching carousel. Instead, the second-year coach can focus on getting the Cyclones ready for their first bowl game in five years.

Iowa State beat a pair of top-five teams this season, TCU and Oklahoma, after doing so just once in its history.

The Cyclones will find out what bowl they’ve been invited to on Sunday.