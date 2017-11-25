Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ireland defeat Pumas 28-19 to sweep home tests

November 25, 2017 2:44 pm
 
DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland swept its autumn rugby tests after holding off Argentina 28-19 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

In their first matchup since the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, Ireland earned a measure of revenge.

Ireland had the result in hand leading 20-0 in the third quarter and 25-7 into the fourth.

Winger Jacob Stockdale scored two tries and No. 8 CJ Stander the other. Jonathan Sexton kicked over 13 points.

Argentina’s tries came from fullback Joaquin Tuculet, replacement No. 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, and winger Ramiro Moyano as they finished a miserable 2017 with just two wins and 10 defeats.

Sexton’s first two penalties rewarded Ireland’s early domination.

In the 21st minute, center Chris Farrell’s soft hands took out flanker Pablo Matera and center Santiago Gonzalez-Iglesias. Sexton ghosted into the space vacated and Stockdale was on his shoulder to finish off.

The game appeared beyond doubt in the 42nd, when Stockdale came off his wing to take a flat pass from Sexton in midfield. His arcing run from the Argentine 22 earned him a third try in two tests.

Argentina responded with extended pressure and a try in the 55th. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez chipped in behind the flat Irish defense for Tuculet to score.

Ireland turned down a kickable penalty with an hour gone and it paid off when a rolling maul from the lineout ended with Stander scoring.

The Pumas kept the match interesting with a Leguizamon’s try in the 71st but time was running out.

Sexton’s 75th-minute penalty gave the Pumas no way back, but they finished with a consolation try for Moyano in injury time.

