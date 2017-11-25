Listen Live Sports

Italy’s Kevin Fischnaller gets 1st World Cup luge win

November 25, 2017 7:06 am
 
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Italy’s Kevin Fischnaller got the first World Cup men’s luge race victory of his career Saturday, after holding off Germany’s Felix Loch.

Fischnaller had the fastest time in the first run, and prevailed despite being only 14th-best in the second run. Loch rallied from 10th place after one run for the silver and Russia’s Stepan Federov won the bronze.

It was the 18th time out of the last 20 World Cup races in Winterberg that either an Italian or German slider won men’s gold. Fischnaller’s only other previous World Cup medal was in a sprint race in Igls, Austria in November 2014.

Tucker West was the top American with a 10th-place finish.

