Jets-Avalanche Sums

November 30, 2017 12:20 am
 
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0—2
Colorado 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 3 (Tanev, Scheifele), 8:43. 2, Colorado, Kerfoot 8 (Compher, MacKinnon), 13:23 (pp). Penalties_Toninato, COL, (slashing), 2:05; Connor, WPG, (illegal equipment), 12:08; Scheifele, WPG, (tripping), 13:52.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Comeau, COL, (holding), 9:36; Myers, WPG, (closing hand on the puck), 9:36; Johnson, COL, (slashing), 10:29; Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (too many men on the ice), 11:40; Jost, COL, (hooking), 18:47.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Little 5 (Byfuglien, Ehlers), 4:08. 4, Colorado, Zadorov 3 (Comeau, Bourque), 11:57. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (tripping), 3:00; Nieto, COL, (tripping), 3:00; Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 5:18; Barberio, COL, (tripping), 9:51; Winnipeg bench, served by Armia (too many men on the ice), 19:52.

Overtime_5, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Barrie, Kerfoot), 0:59 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-13-13_33. Colorado 10-9-6-1_26.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 4; Colorado 2 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 13-2-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 7-4-1 (33-31).

T_2:34.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.

