Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Capitals Sum

November 30, 2017 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 1 2 2—5
Washington 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 7 (Orlov), 4:04. 2, Los Angeles, Gaborik 1 (Lewis, Kempe), 11:08.

Second Period_3, Washington, Kuznetsov 8, 1:23. 4, Los Angeles, Brodzinski 2 (MacDermid), 10:01. 5, Los Angeles, Jokinen 1 (MacDermid, Lewis), 10:10.

Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Gaborik 2, 19:17. 7, Los Angeles, Toffoli 11 (Shore, Pearson), 19:56.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-7-10_27. Washington 13-6-10_29.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-8-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Washington, Holtby 13-5-0 (25-22).

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.