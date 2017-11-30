Kings-Capitals Sum

|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|2—5
|Washington
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 7 (Orlov), 4:04. 2, Los Angeles, Gaborik 1 (Lewis, Kempe), 11:08.
Second Period_3, Washington, Kuznetsov 8, 1:23. 4, Los Angeles, Brodzinski 2 (MacDermid), 10:01. 5, Los Angeles, Jokinen 1 (MacDermid, Lewis), 10:10.
Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Gaborik 2, 19:17. 7, Los Angeles, Toffoli 11 (Shore, Pearson), 19:56.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-7-10_27. Washington 13-6-10_29.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-8-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Washington, Holtby 13-5-0 (25-22).
Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.