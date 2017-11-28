Listen Live Sports

Kings-Warriors, Box

November 28, 2017 1:04 am
 
SACRAMENTO (110)

Temple 4-7 4-5 14, Labissiere 5-8 1-1 11, Randolph 4-11 3-4 11, Fox 3-7 0-0 6, Hill 6-10 0-0 16, Cauley-Stein 8-9 3-4 19, Koufos 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 5-10 2-2 14, Hield 2-5 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 4-7 4-5 12, Carter 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 43-80 17-21 110.

GOLDEN STATE (106)

Casspi 4-7 0-0 9, Green 4-15 2-4 14, Pachulia 1-4 1-2 3, McCaw 5-8 4-4 16, Thompson 7-20 2-2 21, Young 3-6 0-0 8, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, West 4-6 0-0 8, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Livingston 5-6 0-0 10, Iguodala 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 40-80 10-14 106.

Sacramento 27 26 30 27—110
Golden State 27 28 27 24—106

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-17 (Hill 4-5, Mason 2-2, Temple 2-4, Hield 1-2, Carter 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-2), Golden State 16-37 (Thompson 5-12, Green 4-11, Iguodala 2-3, Young 2-5, McCaw 2-5, Casspi 1-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 36 (Cauley-Stein 8), Golden State 36 (West 7). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Cauley-Stein 6), Golden State 30 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 15, Golden State 15. A_19,596 (19,596).

