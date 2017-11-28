Kreklow sparks Missouri State past Colorado State, 77-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Kreklow fired off the Missouri State bench to score 20 points and spark the Bears to a 77-67 win over Colorado State in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge on Tuesday night.

Missouri State built a 16-point lead by intermission and cruised behind a strong showing by its bench, which outscored the Rams 46-6.

Missouri State now is 2-4 all-time in the Challenge.

Kreklow hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the three-point arc. His 5 of 6 night at the free-throw line featured his first miss of the season. He had made 12 of 12 from the line coming into the game.

Advertisement

Prentiss Nixon finished with 20 points to lead Colorado State, with Deion James and Che Bob adding 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Rams shot 23 of 64 from the field (35.9 percent), including 4 of 23 from long range.