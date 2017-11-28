Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kreklow sparks Missouri State past Colorado State, 77-67

November 28, 2017 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Kreklow fired off the Missouri State bench to score 20 points and spark the Bears to a 77-67 win over Colorado State in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge on Tuesday night.

Missouri State built a 16-point lead by intermission and cruised behind a strong showing by its bench, which outscored the Rams 46-6.

Missouri State now is 2-4 all-time in the Challenge.

Kreklow hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the three-point arc. His 5 of 6 night at the free-throw line featured his first miss of the season. He had made 12 of 12 from the line coming into the game.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Prentiss Nixon finished with 20 points to lead Colorado State, with Deion James and Che Bob adding 14 and 13 points, respectively. The Rams shot 23 of 64 from the field (35.9 percent), including 4 of 23 from long range.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.