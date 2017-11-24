Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kyrie Irving has 30 points, Celtics beat Magic 118-103

November 24, 2017 10:19 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 30 points in a blistering first half and the Boston Celtics jumped to an early lead and coasted to a 118-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

One game after ending their streak of 16 consecutive victories, the Celtics scored 40 points in the first quarter and 73 by halftime — both season highs — to send the Magic to their seventh straight loss. Aron Baynes finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Al Horford had 10 assists.

Still wearing a mask after breaking a bone in his face on Nov. 10, Irving was 9 for 15 from the floor and sank all 10 of his free throw attempts, many with the sold-out crowd chanting “M-V-P!”

Rozier had a career-high 23 points for Boston, which also topped its season high for points.

Jonathon Simmons scored 14 points for Orlando.

HAWKS 116, KNICKS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and Atlanta used a 30-point third quarter to snap a three-game losing streak and beat New York.

The Hawks, last in the Eastern Conference with a 4-15 record, won just their second home game by outhustling New York with a 24-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points, and Courtney Lee added 26 for the Knicks.

TRAIL BLAZERS 127, NETS 125

NEW YORK (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 34 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 29 and Portland overcame a late six-point deficit to beat Brooklyn.

CJ McCollum added 26 for the Trail Blazers. Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 for the Nets.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

