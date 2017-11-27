Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lamar Jackson, 5 Clemson players lead all-ACC team

November 27, 2017 3:01 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and five players from top-ranked Clemson headline the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team.

The ACC released its all-conference teams Monday following a vote of 14 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association.

Jackson, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, was selected as the all-conference quarterback for the second straight year after averaging an FBS-best 411 total yards.

The Tigers (11-1, 7-1) were represented by two offensive linemen — tackle Mitch Hyatt and guard Tyrone Crowder — and three defensive players, including linemen Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins along with linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Three players were unanimous selections — Syracuse receiver Steve Ishmael, Boston College running back AJ Dillon and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

