Las Palmas makes another coaching change, fires Ayestaran

November 30, 2017 1:50 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish team Las Palmas is looking for its third coach of the season after firing Pako Ayestaran two months after hiring him.

Ayestaran was let go after Las Palmas lost 3-2 to Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It still advanced to the last 16 because it had won the first leg 4-1.

Las Palmas said Paquito Ortiz, who was already working at the club, will be the interim coach.

Ayestaran coached the club in nine games, losing seven. He won one match.

Ayestaran had replaced Manolo Marquez, who resigned in late September.

Las Palmas is second-to-last in the 20-team standings in the Spanish league. It has seven points from 13 matches.

Its next match is against mid-table Real Betis on Sunday.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

