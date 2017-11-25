Listen Live Sports

Lawrence, San Diego beat N. Arizona 41-10 in FCS Playoffs

November 25, 2017 11:47 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and Emilio Martinez had 20 carries for 117 yards and a score to help San Diego beat Northern Arizona 41-10 on Saturday night in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

Ross Dwelley had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns and Justin Priest added five catches for 93 yards and a score for San Diego. The Toreros (10-2) will play No. 2 seed North Dakota State next Saturday.

Northern Arizona went three-and-out on each of its first four possessions and had minus-29 yards in the first quarter before Lawrence hit Dwelley for a 26-yard touchdown that gave San Diego a 17-0 lead just more than a minute into the second quarter.

Case Cookus had a 32-yard run and was 4-of-5 passing for 40 yards — including a 6-yard TD to Terrell Brown — during six-play, 82-yard drive that trimmed NAU’s deficit to 10 points about two minutes later, but Martinez scored on a 14-yard run to make it 24-7 with five minutes left in the half and the Lumberjacks trailed by at least 14 the rest of the way.

NAU (7-5), which came in ranked No. 14 nationally in total offense (448.4 yards per game), committed three turnovers and was limited to a season-low 238 total yards.

