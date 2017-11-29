Listen Live Sports

Lockett, Nunez combine for 39 points as FIU cruises to win

November 29, 2017
 
MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lockett scored 20 points and Willy Nunez Jr. added 19 more off the bench and five players reached double figures as FIU defeated Florida National on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (3-4) rebounded from a Monday night loss to South Carolina, a Final Four team last season, by shooting 52.5 percent from the floor (31-for-59) with Nunez making five of the team’s eight 3-point shots. Brian Beard added 15 points with four assists, Trejon Jacob scored 11 points and Isaiah Banks 10 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Terence Johnson paced the Conquistadors (7-4), who compete in the USCAA, with 12 points and Christian Anglada added 10.

Johnson twice gave Florida National a lead in the early going, but Beard drove for a layup that put FIU out front 13-12 and sparked a 13-0 run by the Panthers that ended with a Banks dunk. The FIU lead was 44-31 as Nunez nailed a 3-pointer just before halftime.

