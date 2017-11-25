Listen Live Sports

Louisville, Lamar Jackson roll past rival Kentucky 44-17

November 25, 2017
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lamar Jackson accounted for 372 yards and two passing touchdowns, along with being involved in a first-quarter fight, Reggie Bonnafon rushed for two scores and Louisville coasted past rival Kentucky 44-17 on Saturday to reclaim the Governor’s Cup.

The Cardinals (8-4) led 31-10 at halftime to easily avenge last year’s upset loss to the Wildcats. Play was chippy throughout, and tempers flared early as Heisman Trophy winner Jackson and Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones clashed. Benches cleared and players exchanged shoves in several smaller skirmishes but Jackson, Jones and two others remained in the contest after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dae Williams’ 1-yard TD soon after play resumed made it 14-0 for Louisville. Bonnafon rushed 11 yards for his second score, Jackson followed with a 29-yard TD pass to Dez Fitzpatrick and the Cardinals rolled to their biggest victory margin in the series since a 59-28 win in 2006.

Benny Snell rushed for a career-high 211 yards and two TDs but the Wildcats never got closer than 14-7 and were outgained 562-338.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: A year after his costly fumble led to Kentucky’s game-winning field goal, Jackson and the Cardinals not only protected the football, but scored on every possession except the final one. The QB was a threat passing and running, but Bonnafon and Williams took some of the rushing load off by running for scores to turn the contest in an unexpected rout.

Kentucky: The Wildcats yielded over 500 yards for the second consecutive week and have allowed at least 473 in their last three losses. Despite facing a reigning Heisman winner, they failed to slow him as well as last year and didn’t force a turnover. They haven’t won at home in this series since 2009.

UP NEXT

Both schools await bowl selections on Dec. 3.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25

