Lyon beats Nice 5-0 to move 2nd ahead of Monaco-PSG game

November 26, 2017 11:51 am
 
PARIS (AP) — High-scoring Lyon won 5-0 at Nice to move second in Ligue 1 on Sunday, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s game at defending champion Monaco.

It was the third successive away match that Lyon has won 5-0. It is undefeated in 12 games and has also beaten its club record by going 651 minutes without conceding a goal in all competitions.

Memphis Depay scored twice while Maxwel Cornet and Mariano also netted in an impressive first half for Lyon. Teenager Myziane Maolida added the fifth late on.

Lyon moved above Monaco on goal difference, six points behind leader PSG.

Fourth-place Marseille also plays later against Guingamp.

Lyon took the lead in the fifth minute when Cornet raced down the right flank before setting up Depay for the opener.

Cornet got on the score sheet himself in the 20th, dribbling past Nampalys Mendy and Marlon before beating Walter Benitez with a right-footed shot.

Mariano started and finished a counterattack in the 27th before Depay doubled his tally 11 minutes later.

Nice defender Marlon Santos was sent off 20 minutes from time following a second yellow card, and the 18-year-old Maolida completed the scoring 10 minutes later with his second goal in a week — and the second of his career.

Lyon ended the match with six players aged 21 or under.

