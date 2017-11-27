Mariners sign RHP Hisashi Iwakuma to minor-league deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed right-handed pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training.

The deal announced Monday keeps Iwakuma with the only organization he has pitched for in the majors.

Iwakuma, 36, managed just six starts last season with shoulder problems landing him on the disabled list in May and setbacks along the way in his recovery. He was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in his limited outings. Iwakuma underwent right shoulder debridement surgery on Sept. 27 and is expected to start throwing in late February or early March.

Iwakuma has spent six seasons with the Mariners and has a career mark of 63-39 with a 3.42 ERA during his time in Seattle.