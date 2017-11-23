Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavunga scores 35 as No. 9 Ohio State beats Memphis 100-69

November 23, 2017 8:13 pm
 
1 min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stephanie Mavunga scored a career-high 35 points and had 16 rebounds to lead No. 9 Ohio State to a 100-69 win over Memphis in the Play4Kay Showcase in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Mavunga had her fifth double-double of the season and tied her previous personal best in points with 27 in the first half to help the Buckeyes (5-1) to a 56-34 lead. She set her mark with a layup 24 seconds into the third quarter.

She was 15 for 20 from the floor and 5 for 5 on free throws in 24 minutes of play.

Kelsey Mitchell added 20 points for the Buckeyes.

Brea Ellmore had 16 points and Alana Davis 14 off the bench for Memphis (1-4).

Mavunga got off to a torrid start by scoring the Buckeyes’ first seven points and by the 6:42 mark of the first period had 19 points for a 27-8 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers have been hampered by injuries as they continue looking for consistency to improve on last season’s 14-16 record. Playing a team the caliber of Ohio State can only help them down the road.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have rebounded nicely from their only loss to No. 4 Louisville, 95-90 in overtime in Columbus on Nov. 12. The Buckeyes still have some work to do defensively to match their talent on offense.

UP NEXT

Memphis plays DePaul, who lost 89-84 to Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday, in consolation bracket game Friday.

Ohio State plays Florida Gulf Coast a semifinal game on Friday. Looming is a possible rematch vs. Stanford in the championship game on Saturday if both team teams are victorious Friday. The Buckeyes beat No. 14 Stanford 85-64 on Nov. 10 in Columbus.

