Maye leads No. 9 North Carolina to 102-78 rout of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luke Maye scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Joel Berry II added 18 points and No. 9 North Carolina had five players in double figures in overwhelming Portland 102-78 on Thursday to open the PK80 Invitational.

The Tar Heels (4-0) continued their offensive outburst to open the season, topping the century mark for the first time this season against the overmatched Pilots from the West Coast Conference.

Kenny Williams added 17 points and Theo Pinson had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Tar Heels, who have scored at least 90 points in the past three games. North Carolina pulled away thanks to 55 percent shooting in the second half.

Franklin Porter led the Pilots with 19 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17, but the Pilots shot just 40 percent and lacked the offensive spark to keep up with the Tar Heels.

The Pilots (2-2) hung around through most of the first half before a late run by the Tar Heels gave them a 48-35 halftime lead. The Tar Heels have scored at least 45 points in the first half of every game this season. North Carolina quickly turned the game into the expected blowout in the opening moments of the second half, scoring the first 12 points of the half and hitting nine straight shots before finally missing.

Maye had 14 points in the second half and the Tar Heels lead by as many as 28 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Portland: It was a major upgrade in competition for the Pilots from anything they had seen or may see this season. Portland opened the season with a five-point loss to crosstown rival Portland State, then knocked off a pair of NAIA schools — Walla Walla and Oregon Tech — for its first two victories.

North Carolina: Williams was a little more consistent with his scoring, unlike his last game against Stanford, when the junior guard scored all 20 of his points in the first 9:03 of the game, including six 3-pointers. Williams hit just one 3 against the Pilots but was 7 of 12 shooting and attempted only three shots from behind the arc. … North Carolina held a 51-33 rebounding advantage.

UP NEXT

Portland: The Pilots will face either Arkansas or Oklahoma on Friday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will face either Arkansas or Oklahoma on Friday.

