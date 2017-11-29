Listen Live Sports

McCowan leads No. 6 Mississippi St over La-Lafayette 94-37

November 29, 2017 10:01 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead No. 6 Mississippi State over Louisiana-Lafayette 94-37 on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-7 McCowan couldn’t be stopped, making 15 of 20 shots from the field and had four blocked shots and three steals. Victoria Vivians added 16 points. Chloe Bibby and Blair Schaefer both added 13 points.

Mississippi State (7-0) didn’t have much trouble in this one, jumping out to a 30-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and coasting the rest of the way. McCowan had 19 points and 12 rebounds by halftime, dominating the much smaller Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-5) was led by Skyler Goodwin, who scored 14 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 22 percent from the field.

Mississippi State had a 59-34 rebounding advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs kept rolling through their non-conference schedule with an easy win on Wednesday. McCowan is averaging a double-double this season and had another huge game. Mississippi State should get a little more difficult test on Sunday when it hosts Oklahoma State.

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost five of their past six. It was obvious from the start that they were overmatched, but continually leaving McCowan open for easy buckets certainly didn’t help their cause.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Louisiana-Lafayette hosts McNeese State on Sunday.

___

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

