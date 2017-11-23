McCoy’s double-double leads UNLV to 85-58 win over Utah

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon McCoy scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds on Wednesday night to lead UNLV to an 85-58 victory over Utah in the Heavyweight bracket’s championship game at the MGM Grand Main Event.

McCoy was named MVP of the tournament.

Ahead by 10 at halftime, the Runnin’ Rebels (5-0) caught fire in the second half, built a lead as big as 27 points and cruised to the win.

UNLV also got 20 points from Jordan Johnson, while Jovan Mooring scored 19.

While the Utes’ bench outscored UNLV’s 27-9, the Rebels outrebounded Utah 46-30. UNLV also outscored Utah in the paint 46-34.

Utah (4-1) struggled from the field, shooting 21-of-60, including 2 for 20 from 3-point range.

The Utes were led by Donnie Tillman, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Rawson added 10 points.

David Collette, who is expected to be Utah’s go-to guy in the paint and was the leading returner in scoring, finished with just nine points and two rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Runnin’ Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Utah: Coach Larry Krystkowiak was hoping to get a contribution from one of his newcomers, and Tillman has proven to be a solid recruit. The freshman is averaging 10 points and 7.4 rebounds per game through the Utes’ first five contests.

UP NEXT

UNLV returns to its own place after playing a pair down the road at T Mobile Arena, and will host Southern Utah on Saturday.

Utah won’t have much time to rest, as it hosts Eastern Washington on Friday.