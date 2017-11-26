Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Meyer: Vols have contacted Schiano about head coaching job

November 26, 2017 4:50 pm
 
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano about its head coaching vacancy.

“I know he was contacted, but that’s all I know at this point,” Meyer said Sunday during a conference call previewing Ohio State’s Big Ten championship game Saturday with Wisconsin.

Tennessee is seeking a new coach after the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones, who went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in Southeastern Conference competition in five seasons.

Although Schiano has been an assistant at Ohio State the last two seasons, he posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers’ head coach from 2001-11 and had an unsuccessful two-year stint coaching the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tennessee (4-8, 0-8 SEC) ended its season Saturday with a 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt. This year marked the first time Tennessee lost as many as eight games in a single season and the first time the Vols had ever finished winless in SEC play.

Schiano began his Rutgers tenure with four straight losing seasons and went 3-20 his first two years, but he later won five bowl games with the Scarlet Knights to rejuvenate what had been one of the nation’s most downtrodden programs.

Rutgers went 11-2 in 2006 and posted two other nine-win seasons during Schiano’s tenure. Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to bowl wins in four straight seasons from 2006-09.

After going from Rutgers to the NFL, Schiano wasn’t nearly as effective. The Bucs fired him after he went 11-21 in two years.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

