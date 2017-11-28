Milton, Foster, Whitt combine for 59, SMU gets 95-64 win

DALLAS (AP) — Shake Milton, Jarrey Foster and Jimmy Whitt combined for 59 points as SMU dominated UT Rio Grande Valley 95-64 for SMU’s 27th straight victory at home on Tuesday night.

Milton hit 6 of 13 field goals and made 9 of 10 free throws for 22 points, Foster was 7 of 11 from the floor for 19 and Whitt made 9 of 12 field goal attempts to add 18 points while dishing out six assists.

Ethan Charqois chipped in 15 points for the Mustangs, who will host No. 14 USC on Saturday night.

SMU (6-2) shot 55 percent (33-60) from the floor while limiting UT Rio Grande Valley to 23-of-55 shooting (42 percent). The Mustangs also won the rebound battle 36-27. The Mustangs poured in 49 points in the first half, their best point total in a half this season.

Mike Hoffman had 18 points to lead the Vaqueros (3-4), who now have lost three straight.