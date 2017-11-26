Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mississippi decides to keep Luke as football coach

November 26, 2017 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Mississippi has decided to keep Matt Luke as its football coach.

The 41-year-old spent the past season as Ole Miss’s interim coach, taking over after Hugh Freeze resigned in July following a university investigation into his phone records. The school announced Luke was the permanent head coach on Twitter on Sunday night.

Luke led the Rebels to a 6-6 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Southeastern Conference. He finished the season with a 31-28 upset victory over No. 16 Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Luke was Freeze’s co-offensive coordinator before his promotion. He’s from Gulfport, Mississippi, and played as an offensive lineman for the Rebels in the 1990s.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Ole Miss was not eligible for a bowl this season because of a self-imposed postseason ban related to an ongoing NCAA rules infractions case. The Rebels expect to hear a final ruling in the case within the next few weeks.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.