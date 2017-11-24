Mitchell new NCAA leader in 3s as Ohio St routs FGCU 104-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 34 points and became the NCAA all-time leader for 3-pointers made as No. 9 Ohio State routed Florida Gulf Coast 104-62 on Friday in the Play4Kay Shootout.

Mitchell hit six of her seven 3-pointers in the first half, moving past Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis for most all-time in NCAA history. The Buckeyes guard connected on her fifth one of the game with 6:41 left in the second quarter to move into first on the list. It was the 399th of her career.

The Buckeyes (6-1) dominated the Eagles (6-1) from the opening tip. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers as part of a 26-3 run to end the first quarter and Ohio State lead 32-9.

Rosemarie Julien and Taylor Gradinjan scored 15 points each to lead the Eagles.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: The Buckeyes put together arguably one of their most dominant offensive performances of the season and another strong performance on the boards ahead of the championship match on Saturday and a showdown with No. 16 Duke next week.

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles were exposed against a ranked team for their first loss of the season. They have two weeks to correct those weaknesses before playing a home game against No. 22 Kentucky on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: Plays the winner of No. 14 Stanford and Belmont on Saturday at 8 p.m. PST.

Florida Gulf Coast: Plays the loser of No. 14 Stanford and Belmont on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PST.