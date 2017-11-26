Mitchell scores 37 to lead No. 9 Ohio State to 94-82 OT win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored six of her game-high 37 points in overtime to lead No. 9 Ohio State to a 94-82 victory over No. 14 Stanford on Saturday night in the Play4Kay Shootout.

Mitchell was named MVP of the event.

Trailing by nine points after three quarters, the Buckeyes (7-1) outscored Stanford 27-18 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then went on a 13-0 run in the extra period to seal the win.

Asia Doss gave Ohio State its first lead of the contest when she knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 5:09 left in the game, then scored the Buckeyes’ first seven points in overtime.

Doss and Sierra Calhoun each finished with 15 points for the Buckeyes, while Linnae Harper added 12.

Alanna Smith led Stanford (4-3) with 33 points and 16 rebounds, while Anna Wilson scored 21.

Smith’s presence helped Stanford outrebound the Buckeyes 45-39, while the Cardinal also got significant contributions from its reserves, as its bench outscored Ohio State’s 27-5.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Buckeyes stymied the Cardinal down the stretch. Stanford missed its last six field goal attempts, and was held scoreless for the final 2:51 of overtime.

The Cardinal held a 33-26 lead at halftime, as it established itself early behind Smith’s impressive inside play and the Wilson’s long-range game. The duo accounted for 22 of Stanford’s 33 points, as Smith had a double-double at the half with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Wilson hit 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line.

Mitchell, who became the NCAA all-time leader for 3-pointers one night earlier, was kept in check by Stanford’s perimeter defense in the first half. The 5-foot-8 guard was 0 for 6 from the field — including 0 for 3 from 3-point range — but did go 6 for 7 from the free thow line. Mitchell didn’t get her first field goal of the game until the 8:49 mark of the third quarter. She didn’t hit her first 3-pointer until 9:54 of the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Former Cardinal Lindy LaRocque, in her first season on the bench as an assistant under coach Tara Vanderveer, returned to her hometown, where she starred at Durango High School. Stanford appeared in the Final Four each season during her undergraduate career and advanced to the national title game in 2010.

Ohio State: No rest for the Buckeyes, as they continue the busiest portion of their season. They will have played nine of their 30 regular season games over the first three weeks of the campaign, including a date with No. 16 Duke next week.

UP NEXT

Stanford travels to play San Francisco on Wednesday.

Ohio State gets four days off before traveling to play No. 16 Duke on Thursday, in a nationally televised game on ESPN 2.