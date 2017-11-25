Listen Live Sports

Miyahara leads Skate America ladies after short program

November 25, 2017 11:10 pm
 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Japan’s Satoko Miyahara topped the Skate America short program Saturday night, a promising sign for the 19-year-old Olympic hopeful following a hip injury this year.

The three-time national champion missed Four Continents and worlds because of her hip, then finished fifth in the Grand Prix event in Japan. Her score of 70.72 beat out Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto at 69.40 and Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman at 68.08.

American Bradie Tennell is fourth at 67.01 in the 19-year-old’s Grand Prix debut. Ashley Wagner is sixth and Karen Chen is ninth to round out U.S. skaters.

It was an otherwise strong day for the Americans. Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon finished 1-2 in the men’s competition to punch Final tickets, and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani lead after the short dance.

Germany’s Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko overcame Massot’s back injury to win the pairs competition.

