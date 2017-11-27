Monday’s Scores

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33, Steward School 24
Caroline 38, Spotsylvania 23
Freedom (Woodbridge) 64, Osbourn 41
Galax 68, Eastern Montgomery 14
Kenston Forest 42, Temple Christian 41
Matoaca 46, Deep Run 32
Mills Godwin 32, James River-Midlothian 29
Patrick Henry-Ashland 61, Louisa 59, OT
Riverside 49, Manassas Park 17
Rural Retreat 59, Northwood 29
Thomas Walker 38, Red Bird, Ky. 34
Wakefield 61, Middleburg Academy 41
William Fleming 59, Franklin County 35
Albemarle 68, Culpeper 59
Battlefield 82, Woodbridge 57
Broadway 74, Clarke County 48
Carver Academy 63, Appomattox Regional 24
Covington 62, Rockbridge County 51
Holly Grove, Md. 56, Nandua 35
Huguenot 66, Cosby 60
King William 35, Maggie Walker 33
Liberty Christian 62, Nottoway 54
Midlothian 66, Dinwiddie 51
Monacan 73, Powhatan 54
Northwood 68, Rural Retreat 61
Park View-South Hill 65, Bluestone 37
Park View-South Hill 65, Bluestone 37
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 76, E.C. Glass 49
Peninsula Catholic 73, Stonebridge Christian 57
Riverside 59, Manassas Park 47
Salisbury, Md. 63, Arcadia 60
Steward School 71, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 10
Wakefield 74, Virginia Academy 68