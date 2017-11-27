Monday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed WR Jace Billingsley and safety Stefan McClure to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.
|National Women’s Soccer League
REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.
MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.
RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.