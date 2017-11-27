Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 27, 2017 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed WR Jace Billingsley and safety Stefan McClure to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement
National Women’s Soccer League

REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.

RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.