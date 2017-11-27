Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed WR Jace Billingsley and safety Stefan McClure to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.

Advertisement

National Women’s Soccer League

REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.

RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.