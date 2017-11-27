Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced LHP Sam Moll was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hisashi Iwakuma on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed C Juan Centeno off waivers from Houston.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Andrew Tinnish vice president of amateur and international scouting. Promoted Perry Minasian to vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced RHP Kyle Lloyd cleared waivers and was sent outright to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced OF Orlando Calixte cleared waivers and was sent outright to Sacramento (PCL). Announced Tampa Bay claimed 2B Micah Johnson off waivers.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Zach Kirby to a contract extension. Signed RHP Eric Gleese.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on RHPs Nate Antone, Shane Bryant, Scot Hoffman, Skylar Janisse, Brian McKenna, Matt Sandoval, Niko Uherek, Duke VonSchamann, Conrad Wozniak, Brady Burzynski, Kaleb Ort, and Andrew Zellner; Cs Spencer Navin and Sam Tidaback; INFs Ridge Hoopii-Haslam, Luis Diaz, David Gonzalez, Dom Iero, Melvin Rodriguez and Danny Zardon; OFs Travis Bolin, Edwin Gomez and Juan Silva, and SS Chaz Meadows. Declined the options on RHPs Nick Cunningham and Preston Guillory; Cs Chase Patterson and Steven Pollakov and LHP Tyler House.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on LHP John Havird; RHPs Kenneth Knudsen, Reinaldo Lopez, Enrique Oquendo, Devin Over and Matt Williams; C Kendall Patrick; INFs Luke Lowery, Steven Patterson, Josh Hauser, Will Kengor and INF Bobby Wernes; and OFs Arby Fields, Alexis Rivera and Orlando Rivera. Declined the option on INF Ross Kivett.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Riley Krane to a contract extension. Signed OF Nick Delgado.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Fired coach David Fizdale. Named J.B. Bickerstaff interim coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Connor Harris from the practice squad. Signed LB Kevin Snyder to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Mario Alford from the practice squad. Signed DB Alex Carter to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. Signed WR Bradley Marquez and S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and WR Jace Billingsley and S Stefan McClure to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Martellus Bennett and DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL D.J. Fluker, CB Donte Deayon and LBs Curtis Grant and Deontae Skinner on injured reserve. Signed LB Jeremy Cash. Claimed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong off waivers from San Francisco.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Colorado F Gabriel Landeskog four games for cross-checking Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk during a Nov. 25 game.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Austin Strand to a three-year entry-level contract. Terminated the contract of C-LW Brooks Laich after he cleared unconditional waivers.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled RW Trevor Mingoia from Norfolk (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on F Tesho Akindele; Ms Mauro Diaz, Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Victor Ulloa, and D Walker Zimmerman.

LA GALAXY — Exercised the 2018 contract options on M Emmanuel Boateng, F Bradford Jamieson IV, D Daniel Steres, D Dave Romney and F Ariel Lassiter.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised the 2018 contract options on M Ibson, Collin Martin and Johan Venegas; D Brent Kallman and Gs Alex Kapp and Bobby Shuttleworth

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised the 2018 contract options on F Juan Agudelo, M Scott Caldwell, G Cody Cropper, M Zachary Herivaux, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, F Kei Kamara, M Kelyn Rowe, D Chris Tierney and G Matt Turner.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised 2018 contract options on M Kwame Awuah, D Ronald Matarrita, G Andre Rawls, F Khiry Shelton and D Ben Sweat. Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised a contract option to transfer D Michael Amir Murillo from San Francisco FC (Liga Panamena-Panama). Exercised 2018 contract options on Sacha Kljestan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Danny Royer, Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne, Jr. and Evan Louro.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on Gs Jeff Attinella and Kendall McIntosh; D Zarek Valentin; Ms Dairon Asprilla and Jack Barmby.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2018 contract options on Gs Matt Bersano and Andrew Tarbell, and MFs Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren and Anibal Godoy.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised 2018 contract options on D Saad Abdul-Salaam, D Kharlton Belmar, D Amer Didic, G Andrew Dykstra, M Roger Espinoza, G Tim Melia, D-M James Musa, D Ike Opara, F Daniel Salloi, D Colton Storm and G Adrian Zendejas.

National Women’s Soccer League

REAL SALT LAKE — Named Laura Harvey coach.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced the club and coach Logan Pause mutually agreed to part ways. Named Frans Hoek technical director and senior advisor.

COLLEGE

BYU — Announced Ty Detmer was relieved of his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Chad Lunsford football coach.

IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a six-year contract.

MARQUETTE — Announced junior G Haanif Cheatham has left the men’s basketball team for personal reasons.

RICE — Fired football coach David Bailiff.

TEXAS — Announced junior RB Chris Warren III will transfer.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nathan Burk associate athletic director for compliance.