Morehead State beats Alice Lloyd 103-56 behind Henson

November 30, 2017 8:08 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Djimon Henson scored a career-high 23 points with five rebounds, Lamontray Harris added 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Morehead State beat NAIA Div. II Alice Lloyd 103-56 on Thursday night.

Jordan Walker added 14 with a career-high seven of the Eagles’ 26 assists, Malek Green scored 12 points and Trell Thompson had 10. Morehead State (2-5) outrebounded Alice Lloyd 62-18, scored 30 second-chance points off of 23 offensive rebounds and shot 56.7 percent from the field (38 of 67).

Timmy Dalton and Austin Crisp each hit 3-pointers and Alice Lloyd led 8-5 on Jake Allen’s layup, but De’Von Cooper hit a go-ahead layup and a 3 to put Morehead State up for good. Walker and Henson scored eight apiece in the first half and Morehead State led 46-34 at halftime.

Walker’s 3 sparked a 22-4 run in which Henson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Morehead State led 67-39 early in the second half and pulled away to a 47-point lead after Cedric Wright’s layup pushed the Eagles past 100 points.

Blake Smith scored 19 points for Alice Lloyd (7-2), which competes in the River States Conference.

