Murray State races past Harris Stowe 85-56

November 28, 2017 10:44 pm
 
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Terrell Miller Jr. scored 18 points and Jonathan Stark and freshman Ja Morant added 15 points apiece to lead Murray State to an 85-56 victory over NAIA Harris-Stowe on Tuesday night.

Harris-Stowe hung around and trailed 30-21 after Michael Gregg’s 3-pointer with 6:49 left in the first half. But Miller had nine points and Stark scored eight as the Racers (4-1) pulled away for a 53-27 halftime lead.

Deandre Clark knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 to lead the Hornets. Dwane Miner added 10 points for Harris-Stowe, which committed 21 turnovers and had just seven assists in the game.

Murray State shot 48.3 percent (29 of 60) from the field and hit 19 of 23 free throws (82.6 percent). The Hornets connected on 21 of 52 shots (40.4 percent) and made 7 of 9 free throws (77.8 percent).

