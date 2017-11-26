Listen Live Sports

N. Illinois handles D-III Rockford 105-53 behind German's 16

November 26, 2017
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German and Anastasios Demogerontas each were 7-for-13 shooting from the field and Northern Illinois beat Division III member Rockford 105-53 on Sunday.

German scored 16 points and Demogerontas had 15. Levi Bradly and Justin Thomas each scored 11 and Rod Henry-Hayes had 10. Northern Illinois (4-2) shot 39 for 70 (55.7 percent) and had a 51-33 rebounding edge.

The Huskies opened with a 17-0 run, until Rockford’s Taylor Krocker scored the Regents’ first points with a jumper 13:44 before halftime. Northern Illinois led 48-21 at intermission, and extended the lead to 62-31 on Henry-Hayes’ layup with 15:09 left to play.

Krocker led Rockford with 13 points as the Regents played 20 players in the game.

