Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nared leads No. 12 Tennessee women over South Dakota State

November 25, 2017 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tournament MVP Jaime Nared had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks as No. 12 Tennessee won the Cancun Challenge on Saturday with a 69-49 win over South Dakota.

Rennia Davis and Anastasia Hayes had 12 points apiece and Mercedes Russell 10 for the Lady Vols (6-0), who went 3-0 in the tourney, starting with a 101-99 win over No. 20 Marquette in overtime.

Tennessee scored the first seven points of the game and the last 10 of the first quarter, making 9 of 11 shots, to lead 24-9. The Lady Vols added an 8-0 run in the second half and closed with the last seven to lead 41-18 at the half. They shot 56 percent (14 of 25), making 4 of 6 3s and 9 of 10 free throws. South Dakota shot 26 percent and had 10 turnovers.

Monica Arens led the Coyotes (3-3) with 10 points.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Nared finished the tournament with 58 points, 34 rebounds, 12 assists, six blocks and five steals.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.