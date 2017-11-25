Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 25, 2017 10:09 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 2 0 .800 290 203
Buffalo 5 5 0 .500 208 250
Miami 4 6 0 .400 157 254
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 6 4 0 .600 222 253
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 7 0 .300 179 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 4 6 0 .400 169 199
Cleveland 0 10 0 .000 150 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 220
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 320 188
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 6 4 0 .600 231 210
Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 203 228
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 174 221
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.