The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

November 26, 2017 4:21 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220 4-2-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260 4-1-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222 3-2-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 2-3-0
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 1-3-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141 3-2-0 4-1-0 7-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269 4-1-0 3-3-0 6-4-0 1-0-0 3-1-0
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262 3-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165 3-1-0 5-1-0 6-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171 2-2-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-5-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289 0-6-0 0-5-0 0-9-0 0-2-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236 3-2-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202 2-3-0 3-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259 3-3-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191 6-0-0 4-1-0 8-0-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270 2-4-0 3-2-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276 3-3-0 2-3-0 4-5-0 1-1-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267 1-4-0 1-5-0 0-8-0 2-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180 3-2-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230 3-2-0 4-2-0 6-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262 3-2-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195 5-1-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264 2-4-0 4-1-0 5-4-0 1-1-0 3-1-0
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-2-0
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252 2-4-0 1-4-0 1-8-0 2-0-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186 3-2-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199 3-2-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254 2-2-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-1-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260 1-4-0 0-5-0 1-8-0 0-1-0 0-4-0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

