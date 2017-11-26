Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 26, 2017 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.